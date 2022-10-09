Africa

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa says new mining royalty rule starts this month

09 October 2022 - 06:31 By Ray Ndlovu
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said a new policy which compels miners to pay half of their royalties in commodities and in cash will start from this month as the country attempts to build mineral reserves for the first time.
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said a new policy which compels miners to pay half of their royalties in commodities and in cash will start from this month as the country attempts to build mineral reserves for the first time.
Image: Bloomberg

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said a new policy which compels miners to pay half of their royalties in commodities and in cash will start from this month as the country attempts to build mineral reserves for the first time.

The southern African nation will hold reserves of gold, diamond, platinum and lithium, Mnangagwa said in his weekly column published in the Sunday Mail newspaper. 

“Starting this October, government now requires that part of these royalties come as actual refined mining product in respect of each of the four minerals,” he wrote in the state-owned paper.

Mining companies that operate in Zimbabwe include subsidiaries of Impala Platinum Ltd., Anglo American Platinum Ltd. and Sibanye Gold Ltd. Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum, and also mines nickel, chrome, lithium and coal.

The decision to ask miners to pay in commodity and cash will assist the government to build physical reserves of precious and strategic minerals and also enable the collection of cash revenue for day-to-day running of state affairs, Mnangagwa said. The reserves may also be used to securitise borrowings by government.

The central bank will be the custodian of the mineral reserves, which Mnangagwa said will receive only processed final products instead of stockpiling ore.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Lesotho elects new parliament amid unresolved political crisis

Lesotho citizens voted in a parliamentary election on Friday that political analysts said could see the ruling party lose power after years of ...
News
15 hours ago

Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says

Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Friday said a surge in acute kidney injuries likely linked to a paracetamol syrup that killed dozens of children ...
News
21 hours ago

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni apologises for son's tweets on invading Kenya

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday apologised to Kenya after his son, a top general and heir-apparent, threatened on Twitter to invade ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about ... South Africa
  2. KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in South Africa
  3. Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears South Africa
  4. Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival South Africa
  5. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city