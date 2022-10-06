Africa

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni apologises for son's tweets on invading Kenya

06 October 2022 - 09:30 By Elias Biryabarema
Uganda's opposition and analysts have long believed 78-year-old Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is preparing his son to take over when he retires.
Uganda's opposition and analysts have long believed 78-year-old Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is preparing his son to take over when he retires.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday apologised to Kenya after his son, a top general and heir-apparent, threatened on Twitter to invade the neighbouring country and capture its capital in two weeks.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 48, is outspoken on social media, frequently trading barbs with opposition figures and weighing into politics. He later said he made the comments about Kenya in jest.

Uganda's opposition and analysts have long believed 78-year-old Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is preparing his son to take over when he retires.

Kainerugaba was removed from his post as commander of land forces on Tuesday after sending a flurry of provocative tweets suggesting the two countries drop their colonial borders and be united.

"It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi," he wrote, referring to Kenya's capital.

At the same time Kainerugaba was promoted to the rank of four-star general to encourage him for his positive contributions, Museveni said, adding that he had spoken to his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto about the matter.

"I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi," Museveni said in a statement, adding that public officers should not interfere in the affairs of other countries.

"I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist. However, the correct method for Pan-Africanists is confidential interactions or using the available (forums)," he said.

Earlier this week Kainerugaba's social media posts drew angry reactions from Kenyans and prompted Uganda's foreign affairs ministry to issue a statement asking Nairobi to disregard his comments.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Uganda removes president's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba from army role after Kenya invasion tweets

President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda's land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  3. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  4. A Royal mess: Flood victims moved to Durban hotel as property owners 'turn ... South Africa
  5. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor