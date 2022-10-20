Africa

Nigeria's Zamfara state lifts ban on broadcasters before election

20 October 2022 - 09:45 By Garba Muhammad
The ban includes campaigning for next year's presidential elections, which began nationwide last month. File photo.
The ban includes campaigning for next year's presidential elections, which began nationwide last month. File photo.
Image: Macor / 123RF Stock Photo

Nigeria's Zamfara state has lifted a ban on five local broadcasters ahead of February's presidential election, an official said on Wednesday, after the media regulator said shutting them down for covering a political rally was illegal.

The northwestern state, which has banned political activity on its territory because of security threats from armed gangs, had closed the radio and TV stations after they covered an opposition rally that was being held in violation of the ban.

Zamfara, like much of northwestern Nigeria, is struggling to deal with roaming gangs which have killed hundreds of people and kidnapped thousands for ransom, impeding normal activities such as education, farming and travelling by road.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which licenses broadcasters, declared the media ban illegal and directed the state government to lift it.

"I apologise to the media houses, they can start operating," Abdullahi Shinkafi, an adviser to the state government, told reporters adding that media must abide by state laws.

Governor Bello Muhammad, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, banned political activities, including meetings at individuals' homes, on October 13 due to the security crisis in the state.

The ban includes campaigning for next year's presidential elections, which began nationwide last month.

The closure of the broadcasters came after they covered a rally organised by the opposition People's Democratic Party.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Media owners must be crusaders for editorial independence

Media owners need to be vigilant and not allow the African media to be silenced, skewed, or captured, writes Tshepo Mahloele.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Nigeria expects to lift Twitter ban by end of year, minister says

Nigeria expects to lift its ban on Twitter before the end of the year, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Thursday, adding that the government ...
News
1 year ago

Press freedom is a human right; without it there is no democracy and it’s up to us all to fight for it

Besides gifting us with the depravity of the Jacob Zuma presidency, the notorious ANC Polokwane conference in 2007 also produced two other bounties ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  3. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa
  5. Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg