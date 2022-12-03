Africa

More than 30 militants, two soldiers killed in insurgent clash in Mozambique

03 December 2022 - 10:08 By Bhargav Acharya
Security analysts have said the SADC military operation in Mozambique is unable to confine insurgents to Cabo Delgado in the north and that the Islam-inspired rebels could be preparing for 'a giant leap' south.
More than 30 militants and two soldiers were killed in a clash in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) said this week.

The soldiers belonging to the SAMIM forces were killed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on Tuesday and were from Tanzania and Botswana, the mission said.

The insurgency in Mozambique has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects since it broke out in 2017.

“SAMIM Force can confirm ... terrorists in excess of 30 were killed and a sizeable number of weapons, ammunition and equipment confiscated,” it said..

