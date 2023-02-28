Africa

Nigeria's Tinubu has unassailable lead in provisional election results

28 February 2023 - 20:48 By Hamza Ibrahim
Nigerian presidential hopeful Bola Tinubu is leader of the All Progressives Congress and served as governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.
Image: Bloomberg

Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has an unassailable lead in the presidential election held over the weekend, a Reuters tally of provisional results from all 36 states and the federal capital Abuja showed on Tuesday.

Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari got about 35% of the vote, trailed by Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) with 30%.

