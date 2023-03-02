WATCH | Crocodile after elephant's tail puts up a brave fight

The persistent crocodile makes several more attempts, eventually managing to get hold of the elephant's tail but loses its grip as the elephant swishes its tail and fights back.
The crocodile eventually gives up the fight and the elephant manages to walk out of the river with its tail intact.
“I was absolutely thrilled to witness something so rare. And boy, was it a sight to see! The elephant was putting up a good fight, and the crocodile wasn’t backing down either.
“In the end, the elephant managed to shake off the crocodile and cross the river. What a relief. I must say, that was one of the most exhilarating moments of my career as a safari guide,” Sauti told Latest Sightings.
According to the site, the crocodile must have been extremely hungry or over ambitious to attack an elephant, adding that, “crocodiles tend to target smaller antelope and fish as their sources of food”.
An elephant’s timely tail swish played to its advantage in a rare fight with a crocodile that sought to bite its tail in a river in Zambia.
In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the elephant can be seen being attacked under water by a crocodile as it attempts to cross the Luangwa River. The video was captured by a safari guide, Emmanuel Sauti, 53.
The croc tries to grab hold of the elephant's tail but fails as the elephant attempts to fight off the large reptile.
