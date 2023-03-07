Africa

Robert Mugabe’s daughter files for divorce after nine years of marriage

07 March 2023 - 22:06 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
The late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe.
The late Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

The daughter of Zimbabwe’s late former president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday filed for divorce from husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore, according to court papers. 

The papers were filed in  Harare's high court.

Bona Mugabe, 32,  is the first child of the late former president with Grace Mugabe. 

Bona filed for divorce from her 46-year-old husband on the grounds that the marriage had irretrievably broken down. The couple has been married for nine years. 

The papers stated that the couple has “lost all love and affection for each other, and have been living apart for more than nine months”.

The couple have three children aged seven, five and two.

In the papers, Bona is claiming custody of the children, saying: “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the plaintiff is given full custody of the children with the defendant being granted access to them every alternating weekend from Saturday between 8am to Sunday 5pm, agreed in advance at agreed places.” 

Bona and Chikore, a pilot, were married in 2014 in a fairytale wedding at the Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion in Harare's upmarket suburb of Borrowdale.

The former president gave Bona and Chikore his historic Mount Pleasant house during the wedding.

The lavish affair was broadcast on live national television and was attended by African heads of state and high-level dignitaries. Acclaimed rumba artist Koffi Olomide and his band were flown in to provide entertainment. 

The couple has been embroiled in several challenges. Last year, they were ordered by the high court to vacate parts of their farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland. The couple were owners of Sigaro farm in Mazowe district, which was allocated to them in June 2017.

In 2021, Bona and Chikore were building an estimated US$39m mansion in the  exclusive Umwinsidale suburb on the outskirts of Harare. They struggled to complete the house.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Court tells Robert Mugabe's daughter and husband to vacate parts of farm

The late former president Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona and her husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni have been ordered by a high court to vacate parts of ...
News
8 months ago

Zimbabwe court appoints daughter to identify Robert Mugabe's assets

A court in Zimbabwe on Thursday appointed Robert Mugabe's daughter to identify assets left by the late former leader so they can be distributed to ...
News
3 years ago

Mugabe takes daughter with him to Japan - is Bona Robert's heir?

President Robert Mugabe's daughter was seen on state TV accompanying her father on an official visit to Japan. The move will intensify speculation ...
News
7 years ago

Dad gives daughter R1m

Money and pricey gifts were showered on President Robert Mugabe's daughter, Bona, and her husband, Simbarashe Chikore, a pilot, on Saturday. The ...
News
9 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  2. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  3. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  4. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  5. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low