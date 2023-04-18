Africa

Thabo Mbeki calls for 'immediate end' to the conflict in Sudan

18 April 2023 - 12:17
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Former president Thabo Mbeki has worked with the Sudanese government for almost two decades. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former president Thabo Mbeki has appealed to Sudanese military rivals to end the “unacceptable violent conflict”.  

“I appeal to generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo immediately to end the fighting, which among others is imposing negative consequences on the civilian population,” he said through the Thabo Mbeki Foundation on Tuesday. 

“The violent conflict by the official armed Sudan formations will not solve any of these problems but will instead further postpone their resolution.”

Mbeki said he has been following with “great concern” the conflict between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. 

Reuters reported that the military and RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, have been competing for power as political factions negotiate forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup. 

Having worked closely with the Sudanese government for almost two decades, Mbeki says the fundamental problems plaguing the country remain.  

“In the midst of a serious economic crisis, great damage is being caused to civilian, economic and other infrastructure it will be difficult to replace.  

“Sudan will not be able to achieve stability and gain the ability to address its deeply entrenched socioeconomic challenges unless it completes the transition to democracy following the overthrow of the Bashir regime,” he said.  

Mbeki said the two steps required are an “immediate end to the unacceptable violent conflict, and a return to the negotiations to reconstitute the transitional government as well as ensuring that it’s civilian-led”.

TimesLIVE

