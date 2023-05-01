Africa

Autopsies begin on bodies of Kenyan cult members who starved themselves to death

01 May 2023 - 12:38 By George Obulutsa
Detectives escort Ezekiel Ombok Odero, the head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church in Kilifi County, at the police headquarters for investigations into alleged deaths of his followers in Mombasa, Kenya, on April 27 2023.
Detectives escort Ezekiel Ombok Odero, the head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church in Kilifi County, at the police headquarters for investigations into alleged deaths of his followers in Mombasa, Kenya, on April 27 2023.
Image: STRINGER/Reuters

Pathologists started autopsies on Monday on more than 100 bodies linked to a Kenyan religious cult whose leader allegedly instructed them to starve themselves to death to be the first to go to heaven, officials said.

One hundred and nine followers of the Good News International Church, based in the Shakahola Forest in east Kenya, are known to have died.

Authorities have recovered 101 bodies from shallow graves since April 21, while eight cult members were found alive but died later. So far, 44 people have been rescued.

The deaths amount to one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history and the toll is expected to rise further, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported missing.

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14, held alongside 14 other cult members. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

Mackenzie has made no public comment. Reuters spoke to two lawyers acting for Mackenzie but both declined to comment on the accusations against him.

Children account for most of the bodies recovered so far, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Friday.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor will lead the postmortem examinations.

“We are going to be doing the autopsies in teams,” he told a news conference.

Kindiki said the autopsies will look at all possibilities, including whether some bodies had missing organs.

Oduor said the government was collecting DNA samples from those who had reported missing relatives and would do the matching in a process that would take at least a month.

On Sunday, President William Ruto said he would appoint a judicial commission of inquiry this week to probe what happened in Shakahola.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

As cult deaths top 100, another Kenyan pastor arrested over 'mass killings'

A Kenyan televangelist was arrested on Thursday after reports of the “mass killing of his followers”, the interior minister said as authorities ...
News
3 days ago

Kenya hunger cult death toll nears 100, minister prays survivors will 'tell story'

The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves has now risen to 89, Kenya's interior ...
News
5 days ago

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73 — police

Kenyan police have recovered 73 bodies, mostly from mass graves in a forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who ...
News
6 days ago

Kenya church cult congregants 'starve themselves to death to go to heaven'

Kenyan police have now exhumed the bodies of 47 people thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape surgeon hit with R2m damages order South Africa
  2. Nepotism: a fine art at Fort Hare? News
  3. SA's quiet push for 'virtual' Putin visit to solve ICC arrest warrant dilemma Politics
  4. When to collect your Sassa grant in May South Africa
  5. Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five South Africa

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York