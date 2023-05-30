Africa

China welcomes Elon Musk’s visit — Foreign ministry

30 May 2023 - 09:53 By Reuters
Elon Musk visits China this week in what would be his first trip to the country in three years, according to people familiar with the matter.
Image: Bloomberg

“China welcomes Telsa CEO Elon Musk and other business leaders to visit China and promotes mutual beneficial co-operation”, a foreign ministry spokesperson said at a press conference on Tuesday. 

“We would like to see foreign investors operate in China,” spokesperson Mao Ning said while responding to a question on Musk visiting China and possibly meeting senior Chinese officials.

Reuters

