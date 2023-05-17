news

Tesla considers building EV plant in India for domestic sales, exports

17 May 2023 - 14:54 By Reuters
Tesla's renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it put on hold plans to sell cars in the country after failing to secure lower import taxes, which its CEO Elon Musk said are among the highest in the world.
Tesla's renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it put on hold plans to sell cars in the country after failing to secure lower import taxes, which its CEO Elon Musk said are among the highest in the world.
Image: noblige / 123rf

Tesla has proposed setting up a factory in India to build electric cars for domestic sale and export, the carmaker told government officials on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company did not discuss lowering import tax on electric cars, the person said.

Senior Tesla executives are in India this week to meet the government to discuss local sourcing of parts and other issues.

Tesla did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The electric carmaker's renewed interest in India comes nearly a year after it put on hold plans to sell cars in the country after failing to secure lower import taxes, which its CEO Elon Musk said are among the highest in the world.

Local sourcing aligns with prime minister Narendra Modi's pitch to attract manufacturers with his “Make in India” campaign, especially as companies look to diversify their supply chains beyond China.

Reuters

Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA

Despite recent rand weakness, the fuel outlook for June remains positive, with significant reductions in all fuels likely in June.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Elon Musk makes an about-turn and says Tesla will advertise its cars

Tesla boss Elon Musk, who has never used traditional advertising to sell cars, said on Tuesday that the carmaker would try it and see whether it ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Ex-Audi boss admits he turned blind eye to diesel-rigged cars

Rupert Stadler, the former head of Volkswagen’s Audi brand, admitted to a German court he should have stepped in when sales of rigged vehicles ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the BMW 320d is all the sports sedan you'll ever need New Models
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe