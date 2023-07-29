Africa

Blinken calls for immediate release of ousted Niger president

29 July 2023 - 10:28 By Praveen Menon
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television after president Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace, in Niamey, Niger, July 26, 2023 ORTN/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS
Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television after president Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace, in Niamey, Niger, July 26, 2023 ORTN/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS
Image: ORTN/via Reuters TV

US secretary of state Antony Blinken called on Saturday for the immediate release of ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and the restoration of democratic order in the country.

Leaders of a coup in Niger declared Gen Abdourahamane Tiani as head of state on Friday, saying they had ousted Bazoum in the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years.

Bazoum has not made a statement since Thursday morning, when he vowed to protect “hard-won” democratic gains in a post on social media.

Blinken told journalists in Brisbane, Australia he had spoken to Bazoum by telephone, without providing further details.

The US is calling for his immediate release and restoration of democratic order, Blinken added.

Before the uprising, Niger was seen as the West's most stable ally in an unstable region.

Blinken said a US economic and security partnership with Niger, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, depends on the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order, which has been disrupted in the last few days.

“So that assistance is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason they need to be immediately reversed,” said Blinken, who is meeting counterparts in Australia. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA government calls for a restoration of order in Niger after coup d’état

The South African government on Thursday condemned the coup d’état in the Republic of Niger.
News
1 day ago

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed, borders closed

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national ...
News
2 days ago

Niger's president being held inside palace — security sources

Niger presidential guards are holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the capital, which has been blocked off by military ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Umhlali River Bridge reopens after April 2022 floods South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere loses appeal Africa
  3. Blinken calls for immediate release of ousted Niger president Africa
  4. US to give Taiwan $345m in arms over China protest World
  5. Elderly rape victims want to testify in camera South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site