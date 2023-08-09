Africa

Niger's tailors rush to make Russian flags after coup

09 August 2023 - 14:45 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger, on August 3 2023. The signs read "Long live Niger, long live Russia, 20 years of transition down with France".
Anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger, on August 3 2023. The signs read "Long live Niger, long live Russia, 20 years of transition down with France".
Image: REUTERS/Balima Boureima

Nigerien tailor Yahaya Oumarou carefully ran cuts of white, blue and red fabric under his sewing machine, assembling them into the three horizontal bands of Russia's flag.

The flags have been in demand since President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled late last month in a military takeover, leading to some Russian support among crowds that celebrated the coup.

It echoes similar outpourings of pro-Russian sentiments after recent military takeovers in other West African countries, worrying Western powers who see their influence slipping in some old regional allies.

"Since the coup I have made dozens of these," said Oumarou, who works in the capital Niamey.

He said the flags of neighbouring Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali, where military takeovers have also occurred since 2020, were also popular.

Support for Russia has accompanied a rise in anti-French sentiment across West Africa.

Mali's junta has turned its back on France since it took over in 2021, and is instead cooperating with Russian mercenaries to fight a jihadist insurgency in the Sahel.

Citizens in Burkina Faso also waved Russian flags during violent anti-France demonstrations that followed a coup in September 2022, the second in the country that year.

"I'm a fan of the Russian flag, which is why I've come today to buy fabrics for the tailor to make me a flag," said Niamey resident Okacha Abdoul-Aziz, who took part in pro-junta demonstrations when the military seized power.

"Before the coup d'etat I didn't know the Russian flag," he added. "It's really a fashion statement."

READ MORE:

Out of Africa, a new world war?

By supporting the coup in Niger, Russia proves again that it sees its struggle against the West as a global war, just not a declared one yet.
News
1 day ago

JJ TABANE | Friends like these: there’s little that redeems South Africa’s foreign policy

The country has lost its moral standing in fighting for citizens in a similar predicament we once found ourselves in
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Niger waits for West African bloc's response after junta rejects ultimatum

Niger was waiting on Monday for a response from the West African regional bloc after coup leaders in Niamey ignored a deadline to reinstate the ...
News
2 days ago

Cool heads, diplomacy to the fore to keep Brics summit on track

The government is said to be scrambling to save the Brics event as there are claims of attempted sabotage three weeks before the event in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Child killed, two injured by shelling in Donetsk: Russian-installed official World
  2. Ethiopian military pushes back militiamen in two major Amhara towns Africa
  3. Niger's tailors rush to make Russian flags after coup Africa
  4. Gauteng toddler in viral video rescued from ‘abusive’ mom South Africa
  5. Women are boosting SA’s sustainability efforts, but experts say empowerment ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng