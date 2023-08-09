Africa

World Bank halts new funding to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ laws

10 August 2023 - 06:50 By David Malingha

The World Bank halted new loans to Uganda over the East African government’s enactment of anti-LGBTQ laws that include the death penalty in some cases...

