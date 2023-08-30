Nigerian police raided a gay wedding, which is illegal in the country, in the southern city of Warri in Delta state and arrested 67 people, authorities said.
A tipoff about the ceremony came during police interrogation on August 27 of a male dressed as a woman, Delta police spokesperson Edafe Bright said on Tuesday. He didn't say when the raid took place.
In Nigeria, as in most parts of Africa, homosexuality is viewed as unacceptable and a 2014 anti-gay law took effect despite international condemnation. Cross-dressing is not illegal but tends to be socially not accepted.
“The police chased and arrested 67 suspects, both male and female, for allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding ceremony,” Bright said.
Efforts were under way to arrest others who fled the scene, Bright said.
Africa's most populous nation's anti-gay law includes a prison term of up to 14 years and bans gay marriage, same sex relationships and membership of gay rights groups.
Reuters
Nigerian police raid gay wedding, arrest 67 people
Image: 123RF/nito500
Nigerian police raided a gay wedding, which is illegal in the country, in the southern city of Warri in Delta state and arrested 67 people, authorities said.
A tipoff about the ceremony came during police interrogation on August 27 of a male dressed as a woman, Delta police spokesperson Edafe Bright said on Tuesday. He didn't say when the raid took place.
In Nigeria, as in most parts of Africa, homosexuality is viewed as unacceptable and a 2014 anti-gay law took effect despite international condemnation. Cross-dressing is not illegal but tends to be socially not accepted.
“The police chased and arrested 67 suspects, both male and female, for allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding ceremony,” Bright said.
Efforts were under way to arrest others who fled the scene, Bright said.
Africa's most populous nation's anti-gay law includes a prison term of up to 14 years and bans gay marriage, same sex relationships and membership of gay rights groups.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Canada, citing potential dangers, warns LGBTQ travellers of US risks
Uganda charges 20-year-old with 'aggravated homosexuality' punishable by death
K.O on gay rumours : 'I have a lady in my life'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos