Africa

Mnangagwa tells those unhappy with his cabinet to appoint their own ... when they become president

He reappointed some underperforming ministers from his previous cabinet and also appointed his son and nephew to high-ranking positions.

12 September 2023 - 07:06 By Sharon Mazingaizo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday said whoever was not pleased with his cabonet appointments could appoint their own once they become president.
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday said whoever was not pleased with his cabonet appointments could appoint their own once they become president.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a new cabinet, appointing some of his own family members to high-ranking positions.

Mnangagwa appointed his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa as deputy minister of finance. Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is the Zanu-PF youth quota MP in the Midlands province. The youth quota, is made up of 10 candidates aged 21-35, chosen by proportional representation based on the constituency votes.

Mnangagwa also appointed his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, as the deputy minister of tourism. Controversial minister Barbara Rwodzi was appointed minister of tourism. She caused a stir in June when she hurled insults at a senior police officer for investigating Zanu-PF activists.

Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, say Zimbabweans

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public support of Zimbabwe’s national election results will lead to more foreign nationals fleeing to South Africa in ...
Politics
3 days ago

Mthuli Ncube has been retained as the country’s finance minister. The former Oxford University professor has dismally failed to revive the country’s economy as the Zimbabwe dollar has continued to weaken and inflation has reached triple digits.

Kirsty Coventry has been reappointed as the country’s sports minister despite being among the most underperforming ministers. During her five years as cabinet minister, in 2020, Zimbabwe was banned from hosting international soccer games by the Confederation of African Football because of substandard stadiums. In 2022, Zimbabwe was banned for 18 months by Fifa, football's governing body, over government interference in the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa).

I have reappointed [Coventry] because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Addressing journalists at State House, Mnangagwa when asked why he has reappointed Coventry said he was happy with how she has performed in government.

“I have reappointed her because l am happy with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president,” he said.

There are no members of the opposition in the cabinet.

Mnangagwa said he doesn’t need to appoint the opposition.

“The opposition would enjoy to be in actual opposition, rather than be in government then fail to do their opposition,” said Mnangagwa.

Douglas Mombeshora is the country’s new minister of health, relieving vice-president Constantino Chiwenga who served a dual role as health minister. Mombeshora was deputy health minister during the country’s typhoid outbreak from October 2011 to June 2012.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa confers another honorary doctorate on his wife Auxillia

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday conferred another honorary doctorate on first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in recognition of her ...
News
3 days ago

Let the people of Zimbabwe fix their own issues, says Mbalula at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration

Fikile Mbalula said attending the inauguration was politically important to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Trucks, bus collide in Free State South Africa
  2. Politicians who serve: Passenger stabilised on plane by deputy minister South Africa
  3. In showdown, top Israeli court hears arguments against judicial curbs World
  4. Class action looms a year after mine dam burst in Jagersfontein South Africa
  5. Morocco earthquake death toll passes 2,800, survivors camp outdoors Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD