Congo presidential candidate gets seven years in jail for insulting president

14 September 2023 - 08:45 By Sonia Rolley
FILE PHOTO: Jean-Marc Kabund, secretary general of Congolese main opposition party the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), speaks during a press conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
CONGO-POLITICS FILE PHOTO: Jean-Marc Kabund, secretary general of Congolese main opposition party the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), speaks during a press conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Image: BAZ RATNER

A high court in Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced presidential candidate Jean-Marc Kabund to seven years in prison on 12 charges including spreading false rumours and insulting the head of state, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Kabund was a former vice president of parliament and a close associate of President Felix Tshisekedi who launched his own political party last year after the two fell out.

He has been held in Kinshasa's main prison since his arrest in August 2022, after he called Tshisekedi a “danger” and lambasted his government in a speech.

“The court sentenced him to four months each for the first nine offences and 16 months each for the last three,” Kabund's lawyer Kadi Diko told Reuters, adding that the most serious offences were “spreading false rumours” and “contempt for head of state and parliament”.

“This is an extremely harsh decision, especially as there is no appeal,” the lawyer added.

Kabund was not present for the verdict, but in a hearing last month defended himself and repeated his remarks.

“I have asked the people to do everything in their power to ensure that Mr Tshisekedi is excluded from the next elections, because I believe that the country is in great danger under his leadership,” he told the court in August.

Congo is expected to hold a general election on December 20 in which Tshisekedi is likely to seek a second term. Political tensions have been rising ahead of the vote.

An opposition spokesperson was shot dead in the capital Kinshasa in July, while opposition parties have held violent demonstrations denouncing irregularities in voter registration.

Kabund was sentenced by the Court of Cassation, one of Congo's highest courts, which does not allow appeals.

He had announced his intention to run for president as head of his “Alliance for Change” party in the upcoming vote.

“The presidency is in no way concerned by court decisions,” said Tina Salama, spokesperson for Tshisekedi. “It is neither a plaintiff nor a civil party in this case and therefore cannot comment on it.”

Reuters

READ MORE

Uganda says its operations in Congo have killed 567 IS-allied fighters

Uganda has killed more than 560 members of an Islamic State-allied rebel group since launching operations against them in December 2021, President ...
News
5 days ago

SANDF failings on show as it spends R126m chartering Soviet-era plane for DRC flights

Air force has five C-130 transport aircraft, of which only two are operational, says defence analyst
News
1 month ago

Two killed after Senegalese police break up protest over mining jobs

At least two people were killed by gunfire during a police crackdown on a protest over mining jobs in southeastern Senegal on Monday, local mayor ...
News
2 days ago
