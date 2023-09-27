Africa

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa due to bird flu

27 September 2023 - 12:22 By Reuters
Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tons of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from South Africa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT

Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from South Africa after the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza in South Africa.

The suspension is in effect until further notice, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

South Africa is facing a bird flu outbreak that poultry producer Quantum Foods said last week had killed about 2-million chickens.

Another South African poultry producer, Astral Foods, said the total cost associated with the outbreak amounted to about R220m.

Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tons of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from South Africa.

Reuters

