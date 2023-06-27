South Africa

Two outbreaks of H7 bird flu in poultry recorded in Mpumalanga

27 June 2023 - 07:19 By Sybille de La Hamaide
Authorities say 9,500 farm poultry have died from the virus.
Image: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT

South Africa has reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7 bird flu in poultry, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health says.

In total 9,500 farm poultry died from the virus in Victor Khanye in Mpumalanga, with one location having 2,000 poultry and the other 7,500, WOAH said, citing South African authorities.

The strain detected was H7, which is different from the H5N1 one that has killed several hundred million birds about the world. 

Reuters

