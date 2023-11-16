Africa

Uganda's President Museveni criticises US, UK for security advisories

16 November 2023 - 09:00 By Elias Biryabarema
Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni accused the west of interference. Picture: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS
Image: ABUBAKER LUBOWA/REUTERS

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday denounced the United States and UK for issuing adverse security advisories to their citizens in Uganda, and accused both countries of creating and conserving insecurity in Africa.

Last week the US and UK both issued travel warnings urging their citizens not to travel to Jinja town in eastern Uganda to attend a cultural festival that was held over the weekend, with the UK citing the killing of tourists and the risk of threats against foreigners.

Assailants from the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces on October 17 attacked a honeymooning couple in Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park and shot them dead alongside their Ugandan guide.

The US cited unspecified security concerns.

In a statement, Museveni said the British and the Americans were panicking and making a mistake in issuing unwarranted advisories.

"These advisories by some of these actors is another form of interference in our internal affairs by these elements. Moreover, part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen," Museveni said.

Reuters

