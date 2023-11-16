South Africa

Sunday’s cycle race in Johannesburg: Roads to avoid and alternate routes

16 November 2023 - 08:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The 94.7 cycle race will be held on Sunday.
The 94.7 cycle race will be held on Sunday.
Image: JMPD

Large swathes of Johannesburg will be closed to vehicles for the 94.7 cycle race on Sunday.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department said its officers will be deployed to protect the safety of participants, pedestrians and residents during the race and to regulate traffic at all road closures and alternative routes.

Affected between 4am to 6pm are: Diepkloof, Orlando West, Noordgesig, Riverlea, Crown Mines, Selby, Braamfontein, Parktown, Houghton, Athol Oaklands, Kyalami, Lonehill, Kyalami Estates, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Sunninghill, Woodmead, Westcliff, Parkwood, Parktown North, Craighall Park, Blairgowrie, Randburg, Douglasdale, Fourways, Ormonde and Nasrec.

Major roads affected include: Nasrec Road, Randshow Road, Soweto Highway, Booysens Reserve Road, N1 S off-ramp to N17, N17 and Main Reef Road and M2E, M1 N/M2W Roodepoort, M1 S and Woodmead Drive, R55 Pitts Avenue, R55 Begonia Road, Hawthorne Road, Main Road, Witkoppen Road, Kingfisher Drive, Alexander Avenue, Westway Road, Leslie Road, Douglas Drive, Grosvenor Road, Moray Drive, Cumberland Avenue, Homestead Avenue, Bram Fischer Drive, Jan Smuts Avenue, Bertha Street and Carr Street.

Nasrec Road will be closed off between Randshow Road and Booysens Reserve Road on Saturday at 12 noon.

Alternative routes: M1N access from Empire Road and Jan Smuts Avenue, M1N, M2E from Simmonds Street, Rifle Range Road, Beyers Naudé Drive, Empire Road, Rivonia Road, Oxford Road, Old Pretoria Main Road, Louis Botha Avenue, Winnie Mandela Drive, NIN and N1S.

Details of the affected roads for the 94.7 cycle race on Sunday.
Details of the affected roads for the 94.7 cycle race on Sunday.
Image: JMPD

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Autonomous cars could use emojis to ‘talk’ to cyclists

Cars and bicycles sometimes share a troubled relationship on the road, which could become even more complicated when self-driving vehicles take to ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Medical student hits the road to raise funds for classmates

The soon-to-be Maties graduates would have camped had it not been for the kindness of strangers
News
6 days ago

South Africa’s vibrant sports tourism: a field of dreams and opportunities

South Africa’s rich sports culture is more than just a game; it’s a passion — and an economic powerhouse, writes Nomasonto Ndlovu.
Sport
2 months ago

DAVID ISAACSON | What if the Commonwealth Games were abandoned?

The smaller, lesser-funded sports would most likely feel the void, while the top athletes would probably barely notice
Sport
3 months ago

Eight years for drunk taxi driver who dragged cyclist under car for 300m

Bongumusa Wellington Ngcobo – who ignored the screams of his passengers – tried to run but was apprehended by two security guards.
News
6 months ago

SA’s cycling juniors on the right track after medal treasure in Egypt

Improved and more specific training techniques helped South Africa speed to an increased medal haul at the CAC Continental Track Championship in ...
Sport
8 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ghana's finance minister hopes for debt-restructuring resolution by year-end Africa
  2. Airport staff bust on drug dealing charges at OR Tambo International Airport South Africa
  3. Fire in Chinese coal company office kills 11, hurts at least 51 — state media World
  4. Community burns murder accused's house after case not enrolled South Africa
  5. WATCH | UK's Sunak comes out fighting after court defeat on Rwanda asylum plan World

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...