Sunday’s cycle race in Johannesburg: Roads to avoid and alternate routes

Large swathes of Johannesburg will be closed to vehicles for the 94.7 cycle race on Sunday.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department said its officers will be deployed to protect the safety of participants, pedestrians and residents during the race and to regulate traffic at all road closures and alternative routes.
Affected between 4am to 6pm are: Diepkloof, Orlando West, Noordgesig, Riverlea, Crown Mines, Selby, Braamfontein, Parktown, Houghton, Athol Oaklands, Kyalami, Lonehill, Kyalami Estates, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, Sunninghill, Woodmead, Westcliff, Parkwood, Parktown North, Craighall Park, Blairgowrie, Randburg, Douglasdale, Fourways, Ormonde and Nasrec.
Major roads affected include: Nasrec Road, Randshow Road, Soweto Highway, Booysens Reserve Road, N1 S off-ramp to N17, N17 and Main Reef Road and M2E, M1 N/M2W Roodepoort, M1 S and Woodmead Drive, R55 Pitts Avenue, R55 Begonia Road, Hawthorne Road, Main Road, Witkoppen Road, Kingfisher Drive, Alexander Avenue, Westway Road, Leslie Road, Douglas Drive, Grosvenor Road, Moray Drive, Cumberland Avenue, Homestead Avenue, Bram Fischer Drive, Jan Smuts Avenue, Bertha Street and Carr Street.
Nasrec Road will be closed off between Randshow Road and Booysens Reserve Road on Saturday at 12 noon.
Alternative routes: M1N access from Empire Road and Jan Smuts Avenue, M1N, M2E from Simmonds Street, Rifle Range Road, Beyers Naudé Drive, Empire Road, Rivonia Road, Oxford Road, Old Pretoria Main Road, Louis Botha Avenue, Winnie Mandela Drive, NIN and N1S.
