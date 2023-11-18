Heavy rains pounded the streets of Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, with some passengers evacuated from a flooded bus by holding on to a rope amid chest-high water.
Others stood on top of the bus with umbrellas and raincoats as they waited for their turn to pull themselves to safety in Kisauni district, nearly 500km from the capital Nairobi.
At least 46 people have died in flood-related incidents in Kenya since the rainy season began less than a month ago, according to aid group Save the Children. The toll is expected to rise.
Heavy rains followed by flash floods have submerged towns across East Africa, rendering hundreds of thousands of people homeless.
IN PICS | Bus passengers use rope to pull themselves to safety as floods hit Mombasa
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Heavy rains pounded the streets of Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, with some passengers evacuated from a flooded bus by holding on to a rope amid chest-high water.
Others stood on top of the bus with umbrellas and raincoats as they waited for their turn to pull themselves to safety in Kisauni district, nearly 500km from the capital Nairobi.
At least 46 people have died in flood-related incidents in Kenya since the rainy season began less than a month ago, according to aid group Save the Children. The toll is expected to rise.
Heavy rains followed by flash floods have submerged towns across East Africa, rendering hundreds of thousands of people homeless.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
With their homes submerged, residents of Bamburi town held the government responsible for failing to unblock and repair drains.
"We are forced to give out neighbours a helping hand while our houses are being destroyed by water," said resident Abubakar Abdallah.
"We don't know how the next night will be."
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
MORE:
Free grain shipment for Burkina Faso and Somalia sails from Russia
Kenya gets additional $938m from IMF, soothing nerves
Once-in-a-century flooding swamps Somalia after historic drought: UN
LISTEN | 'We must abolish borders that separate countries in Africa': Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos