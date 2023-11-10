Africa

Once-in-a-century flooding swamps Somalia after historic drought: UN

10 November 2023 - 14:28 By Abdi Sheikh and Hereward Holland
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man attempts to rescue a boy from raging flood waters following heavy rains in Mogadishu, Somalia, on November 9 2023.
A man attempts to rescue a boy from raging flood waters following heavy rains in Mogadishu, Somalia, on November 9 2023.
Image: FEISAL OMAR/Reuters

The United Nations has described floods that uprooted hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia and neighbouring countries in East Africa following a historic drought as a once-in-a-century event.

Around 1.6-million people in Somalia could be affected by the heavy seasonal downpours, which have been worsened by the combined impact of two climate phenomenons, El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement late on Thursday.

The floods, which followed heavy rains that started in early October, have already killed at least 29 people and forced more than 300,000 from their homes in Somalia, and inundated towns and villages across northern Kenya.

Camps for people displaced by an Islamist insurgency and the worst drought in four decades have also been flooded, causing people to flee for a second time, aid groups say.

Large-scale displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of property remain likely, OCHA said, with some 1.5-million hectares of farmland potentially being destroyed.

"Extreme weather linked to the ongoing El Niño risks further driving up humanitarian needs in already-vulnerable communities in Somalia and many other places," said Martin Griffiths, under-secretary-general of the UN's Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

"We know what the risks are, and we need to get ahead of these looming crises."

Reuters

MORE:

LISTEN | Malema lashes out at Kenya's President William Ruto over Israel

EFF leader Julius Malema took on Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say

This year is “virtually certain” to be the warmest in 125,000 years, European Union scientists said on Wednesday, after data showed last month was ...
News
2 days ago

National state of disaster declared for Western and Eastern Cape after September floods

The trail of destruction unleashed across the Western and Eastern Cape by relentless rain, floods, storm surges and gale force winds in September has ...
News
3 days ago

Despite El Niño, lots of rain predicted for northeastern SA at end of year

Despite El Niño, the seasonal forecast predicts lots of rain for the northeast of the country at year-end.
News
1 week ago

Libya flood deaths expose climate chasm in conflict-hit states

Storm Daniel moved far faster than the conflict-torn nation's politicians, triggering flooding that overwhelmed infrastructure and swept away parts ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could break health budgets South Africa
  2. South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Can solar geoengineering stop global warming? Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why a hotter Earth could make dirty air more dangerous South Africa
  5. COP28 chief, groups, urge tripling renewable capacity by 2030 World
  6. Huge investment needed to make buildings greener Business

Latest

  1. 'Avoid coastal wildlife': warning after trio swim out to Southern Right whale ... South Africa
  2. City of Tshwane resumes service delivery as three-month strike ends News
  3. Nasa probe to observe near-Earth asteroid's 2029 close encounter Sci-Tech
  4. Former Northern Cape ANC provincial chair John Block released on parole South Africa
  5. We aren't flight risks, say siblings accused of stealing millions from Phala ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations