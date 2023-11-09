Politics

LISTEN | 'We must abolish borders that separate countries in Africa': Malema

09 November 2023 - 14:00
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: EFF media/Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema says borders between African countries need to be abolished.

He was speaking at the launch of the Pan African Institute in Kenya on Thursday. 

Malema said the reason most people in Africa leave their countries is lack of economic development. 

“There are no countries on the African continent that have gained full economic emancipation and independence — and this includes Ghana, which was the first to lead the road. Till today it can’t claim Africans in Ghana own the means of production,” he said.

Listen here:

The EFF has always advocated doing away with borders in Africa. According to the party, this will reap wider economic benefits for most African states and help improve co-operation among countries.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Julius Malema speaks at launch of Pan African Institute in Kenya

EFF leader Julius Malema is addressing the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Kenya on Thursday.
Politics
14 hours ago

Canada investigates fatal embassy explosion in Nigeria, issues travel alert

The embassy issued a travel advisory, warning against non-essential travel to Nigeria, including capital Abuja, "due to the unpredictable security ...
News
2 days ago

TOM EATON | It seemed random, but Malema knew exactly what he was doing

At first glance his denouncement of the Boks seems odd, but the EFF leader understands political parties’ priorities as we approach an election
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Extension of Agoa could help transform African economies, writes President Cyril Ramaphosa

Our country is the US’ largest trading partner in Africa. The US exports more goods to South Africa and imports more goods from South Africa than any ...
Ideas
3 days ago

Ghana ruling party picks VP Bawumia as presidential candidate

Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday picked vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia as its candidate for the December 2024 presidential ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Treasury gives eThekwini green light to roll over billions in grant funding Politics
  2. WATCH | Israel ambassador must go and ANC disunity must stop: Mbalula Politics
  3. Mashatile tells MPs he has ‘full confidence’ in Cele, police commissioner ... Politics
  4. Pay whistle-blowers, says Zondo, as R2.5bn is recovered in state capture probes Politics
  5. LISTEN | Malema lashes out at Kenya's President William Ruto over Israel Politics

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations