EFF leader Julius Malema says borders between African countries need to be abolished.
He was speaking at the launch of the Pan African Institute in Kenya on Thursday.
Malema said the reason most people in Africa leave their countries is lack of economic development.
“There are no countries on the African continent that have gained full economic emancipation and independence — and this includes Ghana, which was the first to lead the road. Till today it can’t claim Africans in Ghana own the means of production,” he said.
Listen here:
LISTEN | 'We must abolish borders that separate countries in Africa': Malema
Image: EFF media/Twitter
EFF leader Julius Malema says borders between African countries need to be abolished.
He was speaking at the launch of the Pan African Institute in Kenya on Thursday.
Malema said the reason most people in Africa leave their countries is lack of economic development.
“There are no countries on the African continent that have gained full economic emancipation and independence — and this includes Ghana, which was the first to lead the road. Till today it can’t claim Africans in Ghana own the means of production,” he said.
Listen here:
The EFF has always advocated doing away with borders in Africa. According to the party, this will reap wider economic benefits for most African states and help improve co-operation among countries.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Julius Malema speaks at launch of Pan African Institute in Kenya
Canada investigates fatal embassy explosion in Nigeria, issues travel alert
TOM EATON | It seemed random, but Malema knew exactly what he was doing
Extension of Agoa could help transform African economies, writes President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ghana ruling party picks VP Bawumia as presidential candidate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos