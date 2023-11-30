Africa

Morocco to prolong wheat import campaign in January-April

30 November 2023 - 13:53 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Morocco will offer subsidies to import up to 2.5-million metric tons of soft wheat between January and April next year, says state grains agency ONICL. Stock photo.
Morocco will offer subsidies to import up to 2.5-million metric tons of soft wheat between January and April next year, says state grains agency ONICL. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vadymvdrobot

Morocco will offer subsidies to import up to 2.5-million metric tons of soft wheat between January 1 and April 30 2024, state grains agency ONICL said, as the North African country pursues an import programme to offset drought-affected local production.

The January to April import scheme was approved by Morocco's finance and agriculture ministries, with subsidy details to be published separately, ONICL said in a note on its website.

After drought reduced its domestic wheat crop for a second year, Morocco launched an import programme for the 2023/24 season covering up to 2.5-million tons for July to September, followed by a second round for October to December allowing up to 2-million tons.

Traders had expected the import campaign to continue after shipments so far this season lagged volumes available under the subsidy schemes, and with low rainfall again creating uncertainty about Morocco's next harvest.

The longer import window could be welcome for the EU, for which Morocco has become the main export outlet.

Traders have already cited renewed interest from Moroccan buyers for EU supplies in recent days following a drop in prices and with Russian competition appearing to ease.

“The winter season will make Russian shipments difficult, so an extension of the Moroccan subsidy programme could be positive news for EU sales,” one European trader said.

Further demand from Morocco could be particularly important for France after traders reported that some shipments of French wheat for China had been postponed.

In addition to losing significant market share to Russian wheat in Algeria, the EU also faces emerging competition from Russia in Morocco after the north African country adjusted its import system to help Black Sea origins.

About 140,000 tons of Russian wheat have been shipped to Morocco so far this season, LSEG data showed.

That compares with 1.8-million tons of EU soft wheat shipped to Morocco since July 1, according to EU data.

READ MORE:

IAEA says a dozen countries to be equipped with nuclear power

A dozen countries are expected to start producing electricity from nuclear power sources within the next few years, the director-general of the ...
News
1 day ago

Afghans fight drought with small dams as Taliban shut out of COP28

Two years ago, Afghan farmer Ghulam Sakhi watched in despair as his wheat and corn plants withered under an unrelenting sun in the worst drought he ...
News
2 days ago

Greater protection for vulnerable Atlantic rays and sharks in the pipeline

But Japan stopped measures to ban deadly shark finning at fisheries’ meeting
Science
1 week ago

G20-led summit for Africa highlights renewed interest in fast-growing continent

Leaders from more than a dozen African countries are heading to Germany for the G20 Compact with Africa conference, which aims to help bolster ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Heatwave expected to resurface this weekend South Africa
  3. Africa’s new online foreign exchange system will enable cross-border payments ... South Africa
  4. Ex-OCJ senior managers linked to R225m IT contract granted R10k bail South Africa
  5. 'The murder of a child touches a community' — tributes for mother and son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails