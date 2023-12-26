Africa

At least 113 killed in attacks in central Nigeria - local official

26 December 2023 - 08:24 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
No fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by bandits in well-coordinated attacks that killed at least 113 people, says Monday Kassah, acting chair of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. Stock photo.
No fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by bandits in well-coordinated attacks that killed at least 113 people, says Monday Kassah, acting chair of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

The death toll in weekend attacks in the central Nigerian state of Plateau has risen to 113, a local official said on Monday, in a region where clashes between herders and farmers are common.

It is the worst outbreak of violence in Plateau since May, when more than 100 people were killed in farmer-herder attacks.

AFP News Agency had cited the Nigerian army on Sunday as saying 16 people were killed in the latest attacks.

The acting chairperson of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monday Kassah, said 113 people had been killed in the attacks on Saturday and Sunday.

"The attacks were well-coordinated. Not fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits," he said.

"We have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than 300 injured."

Kassah did not say who was responsible for the attacks. He added that the injured had been taken to hospital.

A Plateau police spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Plateau is one of several ethnically and religiously diverse hinterland states known as Nigeria's Middle Belt, where inter-communal conflict has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

The violence is often painted as ethno-religious conflict between Muslim herders and mainly Christian farmers. But climate change and expanding agriculture are also major factors.

READ MORE:

Nigeria to investigate killings of endangered wildlife, environment minister says

Nigeria will investigate the killing of endangered wildlife after a video posted on social media showed a soldier killing two elephants in the ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria's Q2 jobless rate steady at 4.2%, data shows mixed trend

Nigeria's unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in the April-June quarter, little changed from the previous quarter, showing a mixed trend of positive ...
News
5 days ago

Nigeria Supreme Court blocks release of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu

Nigeria's Supreme Court on Friday overturned a judgment by a lower court that dropped terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, ruling ...
News
1 week ago

Gunmen kill four soldiers, kidnap two South Korean workers in Nigeria oil region

Six people, including four soldiers, were killed while two South Korean employees were kidnapped after gunmen ambushed their convoy in Nigeria's ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...