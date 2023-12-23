Africa

Nigeria to investigate killings of endangered wildlife, environment minister says

23 December 2023 - 09:49 By Ahmed Kingimi and Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister of State for Environment Iziaq Salako said the investigation would cover all recent incidents of wildlife killings, including those in Kebbi, Sokoto and Ibadan.
Minister of State for Environment Iziaq Salako said the investigation would cover all recent incidents of wildlife killings, including those in Kebbi, Sokoto and Ibadan.
Image: Supplied

Nigeria will investigate the killing of endangered wildlife after a video posted on social media showed a soldier killing two elephants in the northeastern Borno state, the environment minister said on Friday.

The video has widely circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking outrage among Nigerians, who have condemned the killing of the animals that were reportedly roaming in farmlands and called for stricter measures to protect endangered wildlife.

In addition to the elephants, two booted eagles that migrated from Europe were killed in northwestern Kebbi and Sokoto states last month, and a university professor was reportedly involved in the killing of another elephant in the southwestern city of Ibadan.

Minister of State for Environment Iziaq Salako said the investigation would cover all recent incidents of wildlife killings, including those in Kebbi, Sokoto and Ibadan.

"The brutal killings of these wildlife not only reflect a blatant disregard for the importance of wildlife preservation but also highlight the urgent need for enhanced awareness," Salako said.

Over the past three decades, Nigeria's elephant population has declined drastically, plummeting from an estimated 1,500 to less than 400, according to conservationists.

Habitat loss, poaching for ivory, and human-elephant conflict are the primary threats to Nigeria's native elephant population.

Nigeria, despite being a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), is considered a major hub for illegal wildlife trafficking including ivory and pangolin scales.

According to Bosede Olukanni, head of CITES and wildlife management at Nigeria's Ministry of Environment, the recent killings are only a few examples of the challenges facing wildlife in the country.

Reuters

READ MORE:

The world’s bat lands are under attack, seeding risk of a new pandemic

The collision between bats and humans competing for resources on territory long the domain of the bats could trigger the next pandemic.
Lifestyle
7 months ago

SA's donkey numbers are dwindling- here's why

In the Christmas nativity tale, Mary rode a donkey to Bethlehem. Now this prized beast of burden is disappearing from South Africa and the world, ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago

Nigeria seizes record $54 million in pangolin parts, elephant tusks

Officials in Nigeria — a hub for illegal wildlife trafficking — have seized a record amount of pangolin scales and claws and elephant tusks as the ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Spar to end exclusive lease agreements at malls: Competition Tribunal South Africa
  3. Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire South Africa
  4. Hyundai to sell its Russian car factory for R1,400 news
  5. More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...