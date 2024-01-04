Africa

Zambia aims to agree conditions for debt relief by first quarter

04 January 2024 - 13:19 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Zambia, one of the African continent's largest copper producers, defaulted on its debts during the Covid-19 pandemic and its restructuring efforts have been beset by delays. File photo.
Zambia, one of the African continent's largest copper producers, defaulted on its debts during the Covid-19 pandemic and its restructuring efforts have been beset by delays. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Zambia hopes to agree on key conditions for restructuring $3bn (R55.93bn) of its bonds no later than the first quarter of 2024, secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said on Thursday.

Debtor countries are meant to agree comparable restructuring deals with official and commercial creditors under the G20's Common Framework process, which was established in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Before we go to the [bondholder] steering committee, we have to agree on what we mean by comparability of treatment," Nkulukusa said.

"This should be concluded not later than the first quarter of 2024."

In a major setback for Zambia, its official creditors, which include China and members of the Paris Club of creditor nations, rejected a preliminary restructuring deal in November. They argued that the deal with bondholders, which was approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), did not offer comparable debt relief to what they were offering.

Zambia, which is one of the African continent's largest copper producers, defaulted on its debts three years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, and its restructuring efforts have been beset by delays.

READ MORE:

Politicisation of trade is immoral and unsustainable: China

China on Wednesday said a situation in which national security restrictions severely impede global growth due to “the politicisation of economic and ...
News
1 day ago

Ethiopia becomes Africa's latest sovereign default

Ethiopia became Africa's third default in as many years on Tuesday after it failed to make a $33m (R609.39m) "coupon" payment on its only ...
News
1 week ago

Court rules no class action against Anglo American over Zambian lead poisoning, say lawyers

The high court in Johannesburg has ruled that a class action lawsuit against Anglo American brought by victims of alleged lead poisoning in Zambia ...
News
2 weeks ago

The triple evils pushing us towards doom

Public servants, in their own self-interest, should be doing more to fight corruption, incompetence and populism, writes William Gumede
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  3. US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says World
  4. WATCH | ‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’: ... South Africa
  5. Blaze at Shelly Hotel & Spa finally contained after eight hours South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...