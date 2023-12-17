The triple evils pushing us towards doom
Public servants, in their own self-interest, should be doing more to fight corruption, incompetence and populism
17 December 2023 - 00:00
Public servants — who, thanks to the close ties between their major unions and the ANC, enjoy jobs for life, guaranteed wage increases and generous benefits — should be more proactive in fighting the triple evils of corruption, incompetence and policy populism that threaten to plunge South Africa’s economy into free fall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.