Soccer

Bafana opponents Namibia trim Afcon squad headlined by Shalulile, Hotto

04 January 2024 - 13:17 By Mark Gleeson
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns will be one of Namibia's headline players at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Namibia have trimmed their squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, cutting it down to 23 from the 28 who have been preparing in Ghana this week, the country’s football association said on Thursday.

They submitted a final squad list to the Confederation of African Football before Wednesday’s deadline, with 11 players returning from the squad from when Namibia last competed at the finals in Egypt in 2019.

Namibia are in Group E with Bafana Bafana, Tunisia an Mali in the tournament in Ivory Coast that runs from January 13 to February 11. 

The Brave Warriors' squad includes Mamelodi Sundowns goal ace Peter Shalulile and fullback Ryan Nyambe, who grew up in England and played at Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic before joining Derby County this season.

Orlando Pirates wing Deon Hotto is another of their star performers.

Other South African-based players are goalkeeper Edward Maova (Pretoria Callies), defenders Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu) and Lubeni Haukongo (Cape Town Spurs) and forward Joslin Kamatuka (Maritzburg United).

It will be Namibia’s fourth appearance at the finals, where they have yet to win a game.

“Before we think of outplaying our opponents, we have to outplay our previous performances in the tournament. Afcon is our World Cup and our aim is to leave a mark,” coach Collin Benjamin said.

Namibia open their group campaign against Tunisia on January 16, meet South Africa on January 21 and clash against Mali in January 24.

They have a friendly international against Ghana in Kumasi on Friday.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua (Chippa United), Edward Maova (Pretoria Callies), Kamainjanda Ndisiro (African Stars)

Defenders: Kennedy Amutenya (Gaborone United), Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka), Charles Hambira (African Stars), Riaan Hanamub (AmaZulu), Denzil Haoseb (Khomas Nampol), Lubeni Haukongo (Cape Town Spurs), Ivan Kamberipa (Orapa United), Ryan Nyambe (Derby County), Aprocius Petrus (Liria Prizren)

Midfielders: Uetuuru Kambato (African Stars), Ngero Katua (UNAM), Marcel Papama, Wendell Rudath (both Jwaneng Galaxy), Petrus Shitembi (Kuching City), Prins Tjiueza (Liria Prizren)

Forwards: Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates), Absalom Iimbondi (Khomas Nampol), Joslin Kamatuka (Maritzburg United), Bethuel Muzeu (Black Leopards), Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Reuters

