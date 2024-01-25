Africa

More than 40 killed in artisanal mine collapse in southwest Mali

25 January 2024 - 08:54 By Tiemoko Diallo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has risen in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.
Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has risen in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.
Image: Reuters/ File photo

More than 40 artisanal gold miners were killed in southwest Mali last week after the shaft they were working in collapsed, Mali's mines ministry said on Wednesday.

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has risen in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as artisanal miners often use old-fashioned and unregulated methods of digging.

The incident in Mali occurred on Friday on a site in the Kangaba Cercle in the south-western Koulikoro Region, the mines ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that did not specify the number of deaths.

A spokesperson for the ministry, Baye Coulibaly, said via telephone on Wednesday that the death toll was still provisional.

“Gold panners have dug galleries without complying with the required standards, and we have advised them against it on several occasions in vain,” Coulibaly said.

The ministry would be a sending a mission to the Kangaba area on Thursday to get more details on the accident, he added.

According to mines ministry data, an estimated six tonnes of gold was produced in artisanal mines in Mali in 2023.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial | Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  3. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  4. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  5. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...
Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash