Africa

Ecowas chair Nigeria slams juntas' move to quit bloc

30 January 2024 - 08:40 By Felix Onuah and Fadimata Kontao
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ecowas has so far declined to comment on the move, which could further weaken the bloc as it struggles to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.
Ecowas has so far declined to comment on the move, which could further weaken the bloc as it struggles to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

Nigeria, which is the current chair of the political and economic bloc, was commenting for the first time on the three junta-led countries' Sunday announcement that they were immediately quitting the nearly 50-year-old regional alliance.

The Nigerian foreign ministry in a statement said those seeking to leave Ecowas were not acting in good faith.

“Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders,” it said.

Ecowas has so far declined to comment on the move, which could further weaken the bloc as it struggles to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.

Mali and Niger's foreign ministries earlier informed the Ecowas Commission of their decision in written notices dated on Monday, which were seen by Reuters.

Nigeria said it remained willing to engage with the three nations.

Their exit decision, announced in a simultaneous joint statement on national television channels, is a blow to the bloc's regional integration efforts after it suspended the three after coups.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso say they are leaving Ecowas regional block

The decision comes after the bloc suspended the three countries following military takeovers.
News
1 day ago

West Africa court orders reinstatement of ousted Niger leader Bazoum

A West African court ruled on Friday that the ousted president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and his family were arbitrarily detained and called for a ...
News
1 month ago

Nigeria’s Tinubu tells UN he seeks to restore democratic order in Niger

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday he was seeking to re-establish constitutional order to address political and economic problems in ...
News
4 months ago

Niger junta ends military accord with Benin amid regional standoff

The junta in Niger on Tuesday said it would end a military pact with neighbouring Benin, accusing it of authorising the deployment of troops on its ...
News
4 months ago

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African defence chiefs were set to wrap up discussions about possible intervention in Niger on Friday, as mediators from the regional bloc push ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win ... South Africa
  3. Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season ... South Africa
  4. Eight alleged fraudsters who obtained R250,000 by dubious means in court South Africa
  5. UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency after terror attacks, ... World

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances