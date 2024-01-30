Nigeria, which is the current chair of the political and economic bloc, was commenting for the first time on the three junta-led countries' Sunday announcement that they were immediately quitting the nearly 50-year-old regional alliance.
The Nigerian foreign ministry in a statement said those seeking to leave Ecowas were not acting in good faith.
“Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders,” it said.
Ecowas has so far declined to comment on the move, which could further weaken the bloc as it struggles to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.
Mali and Niger's foreign ministries earlier informed the Ecowas Commission of their decision in written notices dated on Monday, which were seen by Reuters.
Nigeria said it remained willing to engage with the three nations.
Their exit decision, announced in a simultaneous joint statement on national television channels, is a blow to the bloc's regional integration efforts after it suspended the three after coups.
Reuters
Ecowas chair Nigeria slams juntas' move to quit bloc
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo
Nigeria, which is the current chair of the political and economic bloc, was commenting for the first time on the three junta-led countries' Sunday announcement that they were immediately quitting the nearly 50-year-old regional alliance.
The Nigerian foreign ministry in a statement said those seeking to leave Ecowas were not acting in good faith.
“Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders,” it said.
Ecowas has so far declined to comment on the move, which could further weaken the bloc as it struggles to contain a democratic retreat in the West Africa region.
Mali and Niger's foreign ministries earlier informed the Ecowas Commission of their decision in written notices dated on Monday, which were seen by Reuters.
Nigeria said it remained willing to engage with the three nations.
Their exit decision, announced in a simultaneous joint statement on national television channels, is a blow to the bloc's regional integration efforts after it suspended the three after coups.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso say they are leaving Ecowas regional block
West Africa court orders reinstatement of ousted Niger leader Bazoum
Nigeria’s Tinubu tells UN he seeks to restore democratic order in Niger
Niger junta ends military accord with Benin amid regional standoff
West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos