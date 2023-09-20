Africa

Nigeria’s Tinubu tells UN he seeks to restore democratic order in Niger

20 September 2023 - 10:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says he wants to re-establish constitutional order in neighbouring Niger after a recent coup. File photo.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says he wants to re-establish constitutional order in neighbouring Niger after a recent coup. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday he was seeking to re-establish constitutional order to address political and economic problems in neighbouring Niger after a July coup, and welcomed any support for the process.

Tinubu is chair of the main West African bloc Ecowas, which has been trying to negotiate with the Niger military junta. Ecowas has said it is ready to deploy troops to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

In a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, Tinubu assailed military coups, which have swept through West Africa in the past few years and are sometimes cheered by citizens.

“The wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups. It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems,” Tinubu said.

“Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders. As chair of Ecowas I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region.”

The decision by Ecowas in August to activate a standby force for a possible intervention has raised fears of an escalation that could further destabilise the insurgency-torn Sahel region.

The junta in Niger last month ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack.

MORE:

Niger junta ends military accord with Benin amid regional standoff

The junta in Niger on Tuesday said it would end a military pact with neighbouring Benin, accusing it of authorising the deployment of troops on its ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Huge protests in Niger call for French forces to leave after coup

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside a French military base in Niger's capital Niamey on Saturday demanding that its troops leave in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

Niger's ruling junta has ordered police to expel France's ambassador, a move marking a further downturn in relations, and one that authorities in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Suspect arrested at hideout after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death South Africa
  2. Water losses after Gauteng treatment plant power lines damaged in storm South Africa
  3. Commission for Gender Equality slams university’s sexual harassment policy South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bhekisisa: How anti-cervical cancer jabs work South Africa
  5. UN says death toll from Libya floods includes 400 migrants Africa

Latest Videos

High winds tear down houses and uproot trees in Gauteng
Ramaphosa criticises UN nations for not having more women at General Assembly