Africa

Ghana's opposition leader expresses anti-LGBTQ stance ahead of Dec. elections

01 February 2024 - 10:01 By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Passing the bill would further reduce freedoms in a country where gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail, critics and activists say. File photo.
Passing the bill would further reduce freedoms in a country where gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail, critics and activists say. File photo.
Image: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Ghana's former president and leading opposition presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights but did not say if he would support a bill aimed at criminalising same-sex relations.

The main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, voted last year to retain Mahama as its leader for the 2024 presidential election.

During a meeting with members of the clergy in eastern Ghana, the former president said gay marriage and being transgender were against his Christian beliefs.

"The faith I have will not allow me to accept a man marrying a man, and a woman marrying a woman," Mahama said while responding to a church leader's call against LGBTQ+ people.

"I don't believe that anybody can get up and say I feel like a man although I was born a woman and so I will change and become a man," he added.

Mahama, however, did not say whether he would sign the bill that would criminalize same-sex relations, being transgender and advocating LGBTQ rights, should he win December elections.

Lawmakers in the West African nation have been debating the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill since August 2021.

Passing the bill would further reduce freedoms in a country where gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail, critics and activists say.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Anti-LGBTQ bill threatens Uganda’s progress with HIV — WHO

Ugandan lawmakers’ push for stiffer penalties against homosexuality risks stunting progress made in reducing the spread of HIV in the East African ...
News
10 months ago

‘No space’ for LGBTQ as Uganda awaits President to approve bill

Ugandan lawmakers approved legislation with harsher penalties for violating laws outlawing homosexuality, including death and life-imprisonment ...
News
10 months ago

LGBT migrants in SA: religion can be a blessing and a curse

Religion is a major reason LGBT Africans leave their countries, but it also adds to discrimination they face here
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Angola decriminalises same-sex relationships

Angola has become the latest African country to decriminalise same-sex relationships.
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Anger as navy starts underwater blasting near Simon's Town South Africa
  2. These are the seven most hijacked vehicles in South Africa news
  3. Defence asks investigator in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial about lawyer's cop past South Africa
  4. Lamola 'emboldening anti-Semites' as incidents rocket, says Jewish board South Africa
  5. SA’s famous icebreaker gets second life ferrying tourists to Antarctica South Africa

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances