Angola decriminalises same-sex relationships

Angola has become the latest African country to decriminalise same-sex relationships.

The Centre for Human Rights, Faculty of Law at the University of Pretoria (UP) has welcomed the coming into effect of Angola’s Penal Code decriminalising consensual same-sex acts between adults.

“We urge all African states to recognise the dangers of violence and other forms of discrimination against people based on their real or imputed sexual orientation and gender identity, and to institute laws that protect LGBTQI+ people from violence and discrimination as members of a vulnerable category as called upon in Resolution 275 of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights,” said Ayodele Sogunro, manager of the facility's sexual orientation unit.

He said it was important to refrain from criminalising the work of human rights defenders and those who worked for the protection and wellbeing of LGBTIQ+ people, and work towards the education of citizens to respect the rights of all people.

Sogunro said though the new penal code was enacted by the Angolan legislature in 2019, it was only “signed into law by the president in November 2020". The changes came into effect on February 9.