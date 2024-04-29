Africa

Global Citizen in new partnership to address Africa's energy poverty

29 April 2024 - 22:27 By TIMESLIVE

To undo Africa’s energy poverty that keeps many from living fulfilling lives, Global Citizen has partnered with the World Bank’s International Development Association, Bridgewater Associates and Harith General Partners to host a summit in Ivory Coast in October...

