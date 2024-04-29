Politics

Presidency rejects claims that increased energy supply is an election ploy

The president's spokesperson says South Africans have President Cyril Ramaphosa's energy action plan to thank for the additional power

29 April 2024 - 17:21
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Presidency has shut down conspiracies that the better performing energy grid leading to increased power supply is an election ploy.

This follows the recent scarcity of rolling blackouts that has raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether this is a tactic by the governing party to appease citizens in a bid to retain power at the general elections.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has rejected these claims, saying South Africans have President Cyril Ramaphosa's energy action plan (EAP), launched in July 2022, to thank for the additional power.

“Actions taken following the announcement of the EAP in July 2022 have had a direct impact in reducing the severity and frequency of load-shedding, which was the primary objective of the plan.”

Magwenya said the EAP outlined a multipronged strategy to not only end load-shedding but improve Eskom’s plant performance and accelerate the procurement of new capacity.

All this while enabling private investment in electricity generation and supporting rooftop solar.

“The implementation of Eskom’s generation recovery plan, including increased maintenance and recovery interventions at the six of the worst-performing power stations, together with the return of three units at Kusile, have contributed to reduced breakdowns and improved plant performance.”

Magwenya said tax incentives and financing mechanisms have facilitated a rapid increase in alternative power supply, such as rooftop solar, which has more than doubled to above 5,000MW since the announcement of the EAP.

“Regulatory reforms introduced in 2021 and 2022 have unlocked massive investment in new generation capacity, with a confirmed pipeline of 136 projects representing 22,500MW. These projects have begun to connect to the grid and are alleviating the energy supply shortfall.”

While the energy system remains constrained, Magwenya maintained the combined impact of these interventions through the EAP is making a significant difference. 

TimesLIVE

