Africa

Death toll from strikes on eastern Congo camps rises to 18

09 May 2024 - 09:00 By Sonia Rolley and Djaffar Al Katanty
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
FILE PHOTO: Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States have said the attacks were launched from territory held by Rwandan troops and M23. Rwanda, which denies backing M23, has blamed militias loyal to Congo for the assault. REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States have said the attacks were launched from territory held by Rwandan troops and M23. Rwanda, which denies backing M23, has blamed militias loyal to Congo for the assault. REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo
Image: Arlette Bashizi

Eighteen people were killed and 32 wounded on Friday when at least five rockets fell on camps sheltering displaced people around the eastern Congolese city of Goma, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said, updating an earlier death toll of 12.

The deaths illustrate the worsening humanitarian fallout from the two-year conflict between Congolese forces and the Rwanda-backed rebel group M23, which has moved closer to Goma in recent months, prompting thousands to seek refuge in the city.

Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States have said the attacks were launched from territory held by Rwandan troops and M23. Rwanda, which denies backing M23, has blamed militias loyal to Congo for the assault.

OCHA said in a statement that most of those killed in the rockets strikes were women and children. One more woman was killed during a protest at one camp after the attacks, it said.

"We are the losers. My sister has left a baby behind," said Nzambonimpa Hitimana, the brother of the woman who died during the demonstration by residents against the growing insecurity.

"Our army is not doing enough to drive out the enemy. The worst thing is that they place their big guns not far from our camps," he told Reuters at one of the camps that was hit.

The situation in Goma has been calm so far this week, but fighting between M23 and the so-called Wazalendo alliance of armed groups loyal to the government continued on Monday in nearby Masisi territory around the town of Bitonga, according to one military source and two local sources.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwanda denies its troops attacked displaced persons camp in DR Congo

Rwanda on Saturday denied U.S. accusations that its forces attacked a displaced persons' camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and ...
News
5 days ago

Congo M23 rebels claim control of smartphone mineral mining town

M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have taken control of Rubaya, a key mining town for the smartphone mineral coltan, following days ...
News
6 days ago

Kenya Airways says Congo is harassing airline after its staff detained

Kenya Airways on Friday accused authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo of harassment over the continued detention of two of the airline's ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thebe Investment speaks on Shell exit South Africa
  2. 'Dilapidated' building demolished to make way for multipurpose centre at Unisa South Africa
  3. BMW 7 Series is voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year news
  4. DA seeks to allow importation of cheap used cars news
  5. ‘I thought I was dying under the stones and sand’: Worker saved from George ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues