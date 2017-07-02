Warning as hi-tech fidget spinners explode

Consumer watchdogs have issued warnings over Bluetooth fidget spinners after versions of the popular toys with batteries were found to burst into flames.

Two US families reported the Bluetooth-enabled fidget spinners with in-built speakers caught fire. In both cases the gadgets were plugged in to charge and the battery inside overheated.

Fidget spinners, the three-pronged pieces of plastic with a spinning disc in the middle, were designed for children with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder but have become the latest craze.

Hi-tech versions of the toys can play music streamed from a cellphone, and include a lithium-ion battery to power the Bluetooth radio and speakers.

But several have been found to be defective or unsafe.

Factory production lines in China have rapidly switched to making them cheaply and quickly, often sacrificing quality and safety checks in the process. The chemicals inside batteries can overheat, causing devices to explode or catch fire.