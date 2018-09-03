Consumer Live

Actually‚ it's perfectly legal to sell most food after it has 'expired'

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
03 September 2018 - 07:03
Image: areeya / 123RF Stock Photo

Last week‚ while police and health inspectors were confiscating “expired” cooldrinks‚ maize meal‚ mayonnaise and other foods from foreign-owned shops in Soweto‚ and people were losing their lives in violent protests about “dangerous” food‚ a chain of grocery stores in Cape Town was doing a roaring trade in “expired” foods.

Foodies is the world’s only chain of stores specialising in selling food almost at‚ or shortly past its best-before dates.

It turns out that it’s only illegal to sell or donate perishable foods – mostly food that is refrigerated‚ including meat and dairy – beyond its use-by dates‚ because that does carry a health risk. But “shelf-stable” food products marked with best-before dates do not become “rotten”‚ “spoilt” or “toxic” after their best-before dates.

Most read

  1. Mom gives birth in parking lot of hospital South Africa
  2. Raging fire tears through Rio museum World
  3. Actually‚ it's perfectly legal to sell most food after it has 'expired' Consumer Live
  4. TIMES SELECT TODAY | Was Mac on the make? | Justice Malala on land-grab anarchy ... News
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners
X