SA outraged while Food Lover's Market insists 'rat in salad' is not the norm

“We have a health and safety inspectorate that does regular audits ... the last inspection was in November,” the company said in a statement.

Responding to comments on Twitter that the staff member captured in the video clip seemed unconcerned about the rat nibbling on the salad, indicating that it was not an unusual sight, Food Lovers Holdings’ group legal advisor, Mirella Gastaldi, told TimesLIVE that the man was shocked at the time.

“While it may appear that he was quite casual in his response, our team has spoken to him and he has advised that he was somewhat in a state of shock, particularly since the incident was being filmed.

“In light of this, we believe that it is unfair to interpret or assume that the manner in which he reacted to the presence of the rat on the food display is a result of this being a regular or common occurrence,” she said.

“Barring this incident, we are not aware of any other incidents of rats eating food on display in our Diepkloof store or any other of our stores and we can categorically say that this incident is an exception as opposed to the norm.”

Rentokil, the company to which Food Lovers Market outsources its pest control, was tight-lipped about the incident on Monday.

“We are taking the incident very seriously, but won’t be issuing a statement until our investigation is complete,” said Rentokil’s marketing manager, Lemay Rogers.