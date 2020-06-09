Watch Danny Trejo hunt butterflies in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Danny’s Diary follows Danny Trejo on his adventures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this is the kind of wholesome content we need if we’re going to combat the effects of 2020.

You may know iconic, moustached, bad ass Danny Trejo from his roles in a multitude of films from Desperado to Machete, but were you aware that his pockets are full of butterflies?

Danny’s Diary is part of a series by Gary Whitta (writer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) called Animal Talking, a talk show that takes place within the world’s favourite pandemic pastime, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.