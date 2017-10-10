It's fantastic, there's no plastic

Frustration over unnecessary plastic packaging has led one man to open a bring-your-own-container environmentally friendly shop in Cape Town.

Nude Foods will offer healthy and affordable whole foods and earth-friendly body and home products.

The doors of the plastic-free grocery store will open in mid-November.

Its owner, Paul Rubin, said the negative effect plastics have on the environment inspired him to open the grocery store.

"Plastics affect our oceans. They don't get decomposed and cause pollution. Things like turtles getting strangled by plastics affect me."

"We are a small start-up, so people should not expect to find expensive mainstream brands," Rubin said.

"On the range of food we will have cooking oil, chocolate, cereal, organic fruits and vegetables, honey, teas and coffee. And we will have a smaller range of plant-based home items. Then we have body products, including homemade soaps, shampoos and shower gels."

Customers can bring their own packaging or get a paper bag or a sterilised glass jar from the shop. Alternatively they may purchase a pure cotton bag, which is reusable.