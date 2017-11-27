A search operation was mounted near Tzaneen for an escaped lion at the weekend.

The search area is in and around Georges Valley and Makgobaskloof‚ Limpopo police say.

Two lions jumped out of a trailer which was being towed by a bakkie along Georges Valley road on Sunday‚ said Lt Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"According to an eyewitness‚ these two lions were seen entering inside the pine plantations near Vula-Vula in the Georges Valley area after they escaped.

"The driver of the vehicle alleged that the lions were transported from one animal enclosure to another but this is still being verified through the ongoing investigations to determine their exact destination.

"One of the lions seemed to have hurt its leg when it jumped from the moving trailer and as a result‚ it was recovered while the second lion ran down towards a stream in the opposite side of the R528 road."

Ngoepe advised members of the community to be extra careful when moving or travelling in these areas.