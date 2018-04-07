WATCH | Snake leaps for freedom to escape school janitor

Not to be confused with South Africa's boomslang, these slender tree snakes are only mildly venomous - and are considered non-dangerous to humans.

"One of the janitors went to relocate it themselves, given it is not a dangerous snake and they just wanted to move it away from the kids who were hassling it," Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers owner Richie Gilbert told the Brisbane Times.

The snake of course, had other ideas, leaping for freedom as the janitor tried to capture it. It hasn't been seen since.