Heads we lose: Four million-year-old skull is similar to ours

Given the technomania and sophistication of our species‚ we like to think we're super-evolved with a brain that has taken aeons to perfect.

It would stand to reason that our marvellous brains are also encased in a state-of-the-art cranium that no other species has had the joy of owning.

But a hi-tech scan of a four million-year-old cranium from the Cradle of Humankind in Sterkfontein has found that is very similar to ours.