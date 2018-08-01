Group video and voice calls for WhatsApp is here

“Over the last couple years‚ people have enjoyed making voice and video calls on WhatsApp. In fact‚ our users spend over 2bn minutes on calls per day.”

To use this feature‚ make sure you have the latest version of the messaging app.

“You can make a group call with up to four people total - anytime and anywhere. Just start a one-on-one voice or video call and tap the new ‘add participant’ button in the top right corner to add more contacts to the call.”

The company said all group calls would be encrypted. WhatsApp announced earlier in 2018 that the platform had 1.5bn users.