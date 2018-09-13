Sci-Tech

Apple introduces iPhone Xs, Xs Max & Xr but Huawei has zero chill

13 September 2018 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
Apple announced three new iPhones: the Xs, Xs Max and Xr.
Image: Supplied\Apple

Apple on Thursday announced its much anticipated new technology and revealed that it would be introducing its biggest and most expensive smartphone ever: the 6.5 inch iPhone Xs Max. But a verified Huawei Twitter account was ready with extra spice.

Apple introduced its largest iPhone ever and a new line of watches that can detect heart problems as it looks to get users to upgrade to more expensive devices in the face of stagnant global demand for smartphones.

Huawei responds:

It also introduced a 5.8 inch iPhone Xs, which is essentially the same as the Xs Max, but smaller. It also revealed the Xr, pronounced 10-ar, which is a more "affordable" smartphone option, with the 64GB priced at $749. The iPhone Xs Max will retail at $1,099 for the 64GB. The 512GB Xs Max will retail at $1,499. 

The phones are available in silver, gold and space grey.

Huawei responds:

"iPhone Xs is packed with next generation technologies and is a huge step forward for the future of the smartphone," said Apple's Philip Schiller.

"iPhone Xs Max offers the biggest display ever in an iPhone with the biggest battery ever in an iPhone, delivering up to an hour and half more battery power in a day," he added.

Huawei responds:

While Apple lovers were comparing notes about dual-facing cameras, water resistance ratings and face ID, Twitter was ready for competitors to takes notes.

