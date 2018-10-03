Sci-Tech

Instagram is down: Jokes and memes flood Twitter

03 October 2018 - 10:01 By Reuters and TimesLIVE
The Instagram app was down on Wednesday for some users across several countries and cities.

The app displayed an error message saying "couldn't refresh feed", while its website did not load for users.

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.

DownDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service.

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos. 

Of course it did not take long for the memes to hit social media as #insatgramdown started to trend:

