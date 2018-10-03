Instagram is down: Jokes and memes flood Twitter
The Instagram app was down on Wednesday for some users across several countries and cities.
The app displayed an error message saying "couldn't refresh feed", while its website did not load for users.
Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment.
DownDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries were facing issues with the service.
The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.
The app has more than one billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.
Of course it did not take long for the memes to hit social media as #insatgramdown started to trend:
When the first thing you do is check twitter to make sure you're not the only one #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0iGRP4T5JZ— Melinda Mcmin (@Melindamcmin) October 3, 2018
It was nice knowing you all #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/yMYYHDo10D— SPOOKY 👻 (@SammyAlbon) October 3, 2018
Me getting Twitter notifications about #instagramdown then going to check Instagram to see what's going on and then coming back to Twitter to collect some clout :) pic.twitter.com/dc2K0r5QEI— Mari Makesi🌨️🍯 (@lightbabyvibes) October 3, 2018
#instagramdown End of The World feeling fun that how 24/7 Instagram users are feeling right now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0LbpXt0Fmu— Naseer Hussain (@nhussainoffical) October 3, 2018
Me waiting to see if instagram as been fixed: #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/nyOUZu5hRO— Ally. (@Curious_Cillian) October 3, 2018
Me running to twitter to see if I’m the only one whos Instagram isn’t working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KGUVqTzJeo— Nia C (@lifewithnia) October 3, 2018
Me refreshing my Instagram every 2 seconds to see if it’s working again. #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/ropuVjuHFi— Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) October 3, 2018
When you wake up to check your socials but Instagram won’t refresh so you’re just lying in bed like.. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8q3oEhu08y— Z👑 (@mkdm_z) October 3, 2018
We got a Instagram down!— Jumbo Kumao ジャンボくまお (@jumbokumao) October 3, 2018
I repeat! Instagram down!#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/o3CF6ECJFF
And just like that you're no longer a slay queen or influencer. Hambile 😂🤣 #InstagramDown #Instagram— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) October 3, 2018