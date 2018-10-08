Mass action against Google over iPhone data blocked by London court

London's High Court on Monday blocked an attempt to bring legal action against Google over claims it had collected sensitive data from more than 4m iPhone users, although it said the company's actions had been "wrongful".

The claimants had said Google had illegally accessed details of iPhone users' internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

Richard Lloyd, a consumer activist who was behind the "Google You Owe Us" court challenge, had estimated that about 4.5m people had been affected by the Safari 'workaround' and wanted the tech giant to pay out several hundred dollars in damages to each affected individual.